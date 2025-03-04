



He Seville He has returned this afternoon to training with his eyes on his next commitment to the League, with his visit to the Real Sociedad This next Sunday at 21.00 hours. A week later you will receive the Athletic in it Sánchez-Pizjuánto later leave for the international break waiting for the Derbi Sevillano to close the month of March. In that period of selections matches, García Pimienta will lose some of his main players and even others who have barely had opportunities with the team because of the injuries. The clearest case is that of Akor Adamswho still injured, has entered the Nigeria prelist For two games in the next break.

There are two curiosities in this case. The first is that The striker had not been summoned to date by his countrywhich also has international names as Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen), Osimhen (Galatasaray) or Lookman (Atalanta)in addition to the now Valencianist Umar Sadiq or that of the still Sevillista, although assigned to the Middlesbrough, Kelechi Iheanacho. A first opportunity for Adams that talks about the impact that has been able to produce that a whole Sevilla has done with the services of this attacker. The Andalusian Table also Chidera Ejke It has been selected.

The other fact, no less relevant and that produces a certain astonishment in Nervión, is that Akor has been injured since February 7 and his absence, as little, was going to prolong until the break or past. In fact, that selections pause should help be taking a competition rhythm. Although it is a prelist, the fear is that between trips and little control by the medical services and Nervionense technicians, the player does not advance in his recovery and further delay his expected turn with the team. Sevilla needs an alternative to Isaac Romeroas also happens to Lebrija’s own striker. Nigeria Sevilla’s plans with Akor Adams. It remains to be seen how far.