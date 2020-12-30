Airbus, Safran, Derichebourg, Mecachrome… Since the start of the pandemic, plans to abolish positions have been flying in the air sector. The management of Akka, a French subcontractor (engineering), has just added its name to the list by announcing its intention to cut 900 jobs, “Mainly in the Occitanie region”. The management highlights a net loss of 55 million euros in the first half, with a turnover down 20% over the period. The reason ? The collapse of the airline industry, one of its main customers. The unions do not deny the gravity of the crisis, but denounce the brutality of the “remedy” provided by management. “There are many measures to put in place before considering, possibly, a PES, plague Franck Laborderie, of the CGT. Management did launch negotiations in November on an APLD agreement (long-term partial activity, that is to say reduction of activity against maintenance of employment – Editor’s note). But every time we offered something constructive, the management closed the door on us! They wanted to sign an APLD agreement, while reserving the possibility of launching, despite everything, a PES after ten months: this is unacceptable. “

“Pledges to shareholders who put in the pot”

Stéphane Lépine, of the CFDT, also criticizes management for the brutality of the method adopted: “We are not discussing the gravity of the crisis, but we want to avoid forced departures at all costs. It is necessary to put the maximum number of employees in certification training plans, which allow them to find positions later, in the Toulouse region or elsewhere. In addition, if there is a plan to eliminate positions, it must be a plan for voluntary departures, with support mobility, supralegal bonus, etc. ” In the company, however, some are surprised at the timetable chosen to announce the PSE. Two shareholders are due to bail out the funds very soon: the Frère family (that of the former Belgian billionaire), up to 150 million euros, and the Ricci family (boss and founder of Akka), up to 50 million. “The social plan is above all there to give pledges to shareholders who put in the pot, assures Franck Laborderie. They need the bottom line fast, and management is giving them what they expect with these layoffs. “

In the meantime, this umpteenth social plan risks weakening a little more an aeronautical sector in distress, largely dependent on the economic health of Airbus. By announcing its intention to drastically reduce the airfoil in recent months, the aircraft manufacturer is weakening hundreds of subcontractors. Last October, Alain Di Crescenzo, president of the chamber of commerce and industry of the Occitanie region, estimated that 20,000 jobs were threatened. The government has indeed announced a 15 billion euros aeronautics aid plan, but the money is struggling to “trickle down” … “In reality, the money is given to Airbus, which does what it sees fit, complains an Akka employee. The aircraft manufacturer touches the billions, then decides to launch projects that will make the subcontractors work or not. The problem is that we have time to die before Airbus deigns to work with us again… ”