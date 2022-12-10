Akka Arrh it was a practically 100% complete coin op, which Atari decided not to distribute because it was too difficult, effectively canceling it. Now it has announced a reinterpretation of the game by Jeff Minter and its Llamasoft, scheduled for 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

By rereading we mean that Minter has taken over the original title and remade it from scratch in his own way, that is, filling it with psychedelic graphics and gimmicks to his taste. Let’s see the announcement trailer:

Let’s also see some image of game:

Let’s read the official description:

A cascade of words, colors, shapes and sounds flows around your turret as you desperately fight off the swarms of oncoming attackers. If enemies penetrate your perimeter, you have to zoom into close-range combat and fend them off, adjusting to a completely different perspective in the blink of an eye. Welcome to Jeff Minter’s Akka Arrh.

This modern reimagining from top developers Llamasoft combines the intrigue of an ultra-rare arcade prototype from Atari with a unique creative vision to deliver an incredibly immersive wave shooter. Akka Arrh exudes Minter’s sense of humor, a love of psychedelic colors and an ability to create games that are a feast for the eyes.

Main features:

– Pure arcade bliss! You will be thrown straight into the action, where combos, high scores and survival are your only goals.

– Create huge chains of enemy explosions and stockpile ammo for precision shots to keep a combo and your rings (or life force) protected. If you lose them all, the game is over.

– Start at the beginning of 50 unique levels or pick up where you left off to get to the end.

– Accessibility! Are you sensitive to flashing lights or are you simply not keen on them? Not to worry: there is an option to turn off the more intense visual effects, so that the experience can be enjoyed by a wider audience.

If you are interested in playing the original coin op from the early 80s, you can do so in the Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration collection.