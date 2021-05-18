ofJosef Forster shut down

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer presents a key issues paper on the reform of the Bundeswehr. The “top-heaviness” of the troops should be reduced. Criticism is not long in coming.

Munich / Berlin – The Bundeswehr needs reform. At least this is the conclusion of Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. On May 18, the CDU politician presented a reform package in Berlin that is intended to reorganize the troops. The military should become faster, more efficient and leaner. Criticism from the opposition followed promptly.

Bundeswehr reform: AKK calls for “fewer staff, more troops, more personal responsibility”

As Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer emphasized when presenting the reform paper, it was about “fewer staff, more troops, more personal responsibility” and “strengthening the operational readiness of the entire Bundeswehr system”. Together with General Inspector Eberhard Zorn, AKK formulated the “ambitious goals” aimed at reducing the number of staff. So the troops should be strengthened and the “top-heaviness” reduced.

What is required are “cold start capability, high reactivity and assertiveness” against opposing weapon systems. “This requires well-established associations of combat units and support forces that are structured, trained and materially equipped so that they can be deployed quickly.” The Bundeswehr should be able to react quickly to new threats.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer: No “great old-style Bundeswehr reform”

Despite the far-reaching reform plans, Defense Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer does not see a “major reform of the old armed forces”. There will therefore not be any downsizing or site closings. According to the paper, the Bundeswehr conversion should start as soon as possible and be completed in 2025.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is critical of her reform plans from the opposition. In particular, the timing of the Bundeswehr restructuring raises doubts. The question arises, “why Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer only wants to do this now – after almost two years in office and five months before a federal election,” notes the security policy spokesman for the Green parliamentary group, Tobias Lindner. The key issues paper was “essentially a collection of test orders,” continued Lindner. “That fits more at the beginning of a legislative period than at the end”. But AKK does not only have to accept criticism for its reform paper.

KSK scandal: AKK’s confidante has to testify in the investigative committee

A highly controversial ammunition collection campaign aroused the interest of the judiciary in the elite unit Command Special Forces (KSK). In spring 2020, according to the Ministry of Defense, there was a collection campaign for ammunition at the KSK location in Calw in Baden-Württemberg. Soldiers were therefore able to return ammunition, with impunity, that had not previously been handed in after target practice or that had been stolen.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has been criticized for her role in the KSK affair © Frederic Kern | IMAGO / Future Image

In the Defense Committee of the Bundestag, the politicians are examining Kramp-Karrenbauer’s role in the ammunition scandal. The politicians want to know from the adjutant AKKs when the minister learned about the ammunition collection campaign. The matter is also being investigated against the KSK commander, Brigadier General Markus Kreitmayr. So far, Kreitmayr has commented on the allegations internally, but not publicly. The result of the investigation remains open, until the final conclusion of the proceedings, Kreitmayr is considered innocent. (dpa / jjf)