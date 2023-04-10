













Akira’s Live-Action Has Not Been Cancelled, Taika Waititi Is Still Working On It | EarthGamer

That is to say, that it was ‘frozen’ and that Waititi himself continues to advance in his planning. Who revealed this information was Justin Kroll, a reporter for Deadline. That was through a message on his Twitter account.

Kroll commented in the framework of the Star Wars Celebration ‘since everyone asks where his Star Wars tape is, if I were a gambler, I guess Taika’s next movie is his Akira film on WB…’.

He went on to say ‘[…]who put on hold to do L&T [Thor: Love & Thunder]’. The reporter ended by saying ‘he never left the film and says the script should be in the studio soon’. So this filmmaker moved on.

Fountain: TOHO.

So, and taking Justin Kroll’s comment as valid, it is more likely that the film of Akira come out before any production based on Star Wars.

What remains unclear is whether Warner Bros., now Warner Bros. Discovery, will agree to support what Taika Waititi is doing.

Especially for all the adjustments and budget cuts he has made. What Kroll is suggesting is that Waititi is running the project on his behalf.

Since everyone is wondering where his STAR WARS film is, if I were a betting man my guess is Taika’s next movie is his AKIRA movie at WB, which he put on shelf to do L&T. He never left the film and word is script should be into studio soon. — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) April 8, 2023

How is the Akira movie by Taika Waititi going to be?

If Warner Bros. really approves of Taika Waititi’s idea for the live-action movie of Akirathen most of the cast will be Asian actors and actresses.

That is what this filmmaker commented in October 2017. Likewise, at that time he commented that he would not be based on the animated film by Katsuhiro Otomo.

It would actually be the original manga comprising six volumes. His idea was not to redo the first tape, which is an animation classic.

Fountain: TOHO.

What worried some fans is that reports emerged of a script where some elements of the story changed, since instead of taking place in the Tokyo of the future it was in the United States.

In 2020, Waititi was asked by Variety what had happened to the project. Back then she never said it was cancelled. Actually, that he was on hold and he was very busy with Thor: Love & Thunder and other projects.

In addition to Akira We have more movie information at EarthGamer.