Versus Evil And Jukai Studio announce that the psychological horror Stray Souls will be able to count on the extraordinary skills as a composer of Akira Yamaokawhich became known for the soundtrack of silent Hill. In the new trailer you can hear his track “Splintered Minds”.

Stray Souls will be released this fall on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam.

