During the last few months, many rumors have persistently emerged about a new Silent Hill, which would mean the return of one of Konami’s star franchises, after almost nine years after its last main installment arrived. However, these rumors have never gone beyond mere speculation, but recent statements could change the course of what has happened so far.
Akira Yamaoka, the famous composer of the Silent Hill franchise, has assured in a interview conducted on Al Hub that he is working on a new project that fans have been waiting to talk about for a long time, which would be announced next summer. Given the amount of rumors we mentioned above, it is inevitable to think that it could refer to a new Silent Hill.
Akira Yamaoka is working on a beloved game that will be revealed this summer. New Silent Hill on the way?
You’ll probably hear something this summer, which will be announced, and I think it’s the one you’re looking forward to hearing about. But we keep it in general at the moment.
Especially it is for the part where it refers to «one you hope to hear about»So speculation about a new Silent Hill have grown in the last hours. Since Yamaoka has only recently worked on The Medium, the latest title from Polish studio Bloober Team, many fans consider these words as a possible hope of seeing a new title in the Konami franchise again.
However, for the moment we are far from having a confirmation on the possible existence of a new Silent Hill, so we will have to wait until next summer to know for sure what game the talented composer, Akira Yamaoka, was referring to.
Konami announces internal restructuring
What do you think? Do you think Akira Yamaoka will refer to new Silent Hill or to another game? We read you in the comments.
