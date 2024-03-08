Akira Toriyama, famous creator of the legendary 'Dragon Ball' saga, mourned the world of anime and manga after his death. However, his legacy extends beyond the dragon balls, as evidenced by his lesser-known but equally fascinating work: 'Sand Land'. Disney will be in charge of bringing this work of the mangaka to Mexico in the form of an anime, under the exclusivity of Star +.

Which Akira Toriyama anime will premiere soon in Mexico?

'Sand Land', an original work by Akira Toriyama, It will be the new anime that seeks to conquer the hearts of Mexican viewers. Unlike 'Dragon Ball', this anime offers a completely different plot, exploring a post-apocalyptic world full of adventures and mysteries. This anime was created by Toriyama in 2000. for Jump magazine initially; However, years later he managed to have his own manga.

When will 'Sand Land' be released in Mexico and where can I see it?

The premiere of 'Sand Land' is scheduled for March 20 in Mexico, and will be available exclusively in the streaming platform Disney, Star+. Viewers will be able to enjoy the first seven episodes on the same day they are released, followed by new weekly episodes for a total of 13. The first 7 chapters will have some introduction to the plot.

Sand Land is another masterpiece created by Akira Toriyama.

What is 'Sand Land, Akira Toriyama's hidden anime, about?

'Sand Land' immerses us in a desolate desert world, where a young hero embarks on an exciting quest to get some water, the most precious resource in this inhospitable and hostile environment. Accompanied by a peculiar ally, our protagonist will face challenges and enemies on their path to redemption.

How many chapters will 'Sand Land, Akira Toriyama's hidden anime, have?

The Serie 'Sand Land' It will consist of a total of 13 episodes, divided into two parts. The first seven episodes will follow the plot of the film that was released last year, while the remaining six will explore a new story arc, offering viewers a complete and exciting experience about these characters and their environment.

The anime 'Sand Land' shows a post-apocalyptic world that is different from 'Dragon Ball'.

'Sand Land' represents a unique opportunity for anime fans to explore the versatile talent of Akira Toriyama beyond 'Dragon Ball'. With a captivating plot and memorable characters, This anime promises to conquer the hearts of a new generation of spectators in Mexico and the world. Are you ready to enter this fascinating world created by the legendary mangaka?

