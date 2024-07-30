This year is a very sad one for anime enthusiasts, and that is due to the death of none other than Akira Toriyamaa mangaka who was very successful in all areas, but the big hit that will never go unnoticed is Dragon Ball, work that is still relevant to this day. And now, some very striking information has been revealed regarding his work, specifically what would be the favorite story that he himself drew within the manga panels.

As has been revealed in relation to a data book interview called Daizenshuu 2, The author’s favorite arc is the return of Piccolothe one in which the era of ends Goku where he is still a child, with important events such as the death of Krillin and Master RoshiIn fact, the author himself says that in that part of the story he wanted to make things more serious, after all in the previous segments there was only some comedy and slightly less far-fetched fights.

Here is what was mentioned by Toriyama:

With all the villains up to that point, there was always something likable about them. So, Demon King Piccolo was born from my attempt to create a truly bad guy. That period was the most interesting to draw.

Here is the synopsis:

The Demon King Piccolo arc in “Dragon Ball” is one of the darkest and most significant arcs in the original series. This arc takes place after the 22nd Martial Arts Tournament and marks a tonal shift in the series, introducing more serious themes and more dangerous villains. Following Goku’s defeat in the 22nd Martial Arts Tournament, a new enemy emerges: Demon King Piccolo, an ancient and powerful demon who was sealed centuries ago by Master Mutaito. He is freed by Pilaf and his minions, and quickly begins to terrorize the world with his incredible power. With his power increased, Goku faces off against Piccolo in a series of epic battles. Despite the villain’s overwhelming abilities, Goku eventually manages to defeat Piccolo by piercing his torso. However, before dying, he spits out an egg containing his son, swearing revenge against Goku. The defeat brings temporary peace to the world, but the egg he left behind ensures that the Demon King’s threat is not completely over. Goku, after his victory, bids farewell to his friends and continues his training for future threats.

Author’s note: I also think that this arc is worth a lot, and the truth is that the origins of this work should be more appreciated, since they always talk about Z and almost never about the original.