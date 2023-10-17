Although Goku of dragon ball is world famous, the series was originally planned to continue long after his departure. After the death of Gokuthe series creator originally planned for Gohan will take the role of main protagonist of dragon ball. The Cell Games arc dragon ball features a bio-mechanical android named cell who organizes a tournament to test his power against the best fighters on Earth. After what cell defeat Vegeta, Goku easily recognize that cell He is the superior fighter. Goku then he offers his teenage son Gohan as the next fighter cellsurprising everyone.

Although Gohan He is powerful, his inherently kind nature and desire to be pacifist cause him to not fight to his full potential. Eventually, Goku sacrifices himself to save the Earth from celland Gohan remains the only fighter capable of equaling cell. Gohan save the day, and even though Goku He remains dead for a while, eventually coming back to life. However, that wasn’t always the plan. In a 1995 guide book for dragon ball titled Daizenshuuthe creator of the series, Akira Toriyama, said:

“I intended to put Gohan in the lead role… It didn’t work. I felt that compared to Goku, ultimately he was not right for the role.” Although this is obviously not the path the series took when it returned for the Majin Buu of Dragon Ball Zwhen revisiting the Cell Games, the original plans of Toriyama are clear.

Cell is one of the few great villains of dragon ball that is not defeated directly by Goku. It even goes further, Goku himself makes it clear that he cannot defeat celland that the only one who can do it is Gohan. Goku He even goes so far as to say that he would not want to be resurrected after his death. Realizing that many of the threats he and his friends faced only came to Earth because of him, Goku He chose to stay dead. More than just a different possible outcome, focusing the series’ attention back on Goku ended up undoing much of the character development that made the Cell Games the best plot in dragon ball.

All the potential that is the focal point of the battles of Gohan with cell is insufficiently explored as Gohan becomes an adult. In addition to Goku Admitting that your child is stronger than you is an incredibly powerful moment. See Goku going from being obsessed with strength to someone who can admit that his son is stronger is solid character development, as is his acceptance and peace with death. Instead of carrying out this, however, the series would see Goku develop increasingly powerful forms. Despite the feeling that Gohan I wouldn’t be a good protagonist, Gohan was elected (along with Piccolo) to act as the film’s main protagonist Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and its corresponding sleeve arch.

The film’s story highlights the difference between Gohan and Goku as protagonists, being the safety of their daughter Bread the main concern of Gohan, rather than a desire for strength or the simple need to save the world. The success of the film seems to demonstrate that Gohan He has what it takes to be the main hero. Maybe dragon ball it would have been better if Akira Toriyama would have stood firm and allowed Goku will really pass the baton to Gohan as originally intended.

Via: Screen Rant

Editor’s note: If you ask me, it would have been better not to revive Goku, or only do it once. The twist that Gohan gave to dragon ball Many may not have liked it, but I think it gave a new perspective to the saga. Unfortunately the fans wanted the same thing over and over and over and over again. There are the fans of Saint Seiya as the best example of this.