It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Akira Toriyama, iconic artist whose works have accompanied generations of readers. As communicated a few minutes ago by BIRD STUDIOToriyama-san passed away on March 1st at the age of 68 due to a serious health problem.

In addition to being the author of the beloved DRAGON BALL and other acclaimed works such as Dr. Slump And SAND LANDthe artist has also contributed enormously to the gaming industry thanks to his work on titles such as CHRONO TRIGGER and for the franchise of DRAGON QUEST.

As we celebrate Toriyama-san's contributions to the gaming and entertainment industries, we send a message of condolences to the artist's family.

Source: BIRD STUDIO Street Gematsu