The Japanese manga artist Akira Toriyama, author of the 'Dragon Ball' series, died at the age of 68 due to an acute stroke, his studio Bird Studio announced this Friday, March 8, in a statement through social networks. He widely regrets among his millions of followers around the world.

“We are extremely sorry to report that manga creator Akira Toriyama died on March 1 due to an acute subdural hematoma,” the studio detailed on its X social network profile.

“We are very sorry that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, he had many more things to achieve,” the letter adds.

The Toriyama team highlighted the works that the author leaves for later and added: “Thanks to the support of so many people around the world he was able to continue his creative activities for more than 45 years. We hope that Toriyama's unique world of creation will continue to be loved by everyone for a long time.”

Bird Studio explained that the author's funeral has already taken place among his family and friends, and asked the public to refrain from sending flowers or other offerings of condolence, “following his wishes for peace of mind.”

No decision has yet been made about holding any kind of public farewell event for the author and the studio said it will report back in due course.

Born on April 5, 1955 in the city of Nagoya, in central Japan, Toriyama was known worldwide for works such as 'Dragon Ball' or 'Dr. Slump', and was also responsible for the character design of important titles in the history of video games such as 'Dragon Quest', 'Chrono Trigger' or 'Blue Dragon', among others.

“Full of great sadness”

The publisher Shueisha, owner of the specialized magazine 'Shonen Jump', where numerous works by Toriyama have been published, published a message of condolences on their website in which they said they are “filled with great sadness” at the news.

“'Dr. Srump', 'Dragon Ball', 'Sand Land'… These mandas were drawn by the master and have crossed borders and been loved” all over the world, and his style “has greatly influenced many mangakas.” '(manga artists) and creators,” Shueisha highlighted.

Museum staff pose next to an artwork from Toriyama Akira's Dragon Ball manga series during a preview of the 'Manga' exhibition at the British Museum in London on May 22, 2019. © Daniel LEAL / AFP

Also illustrator Eiichiro Oda, author of 'One Piece' and with whom Toriyama had recently worked on the comic 'Cross Epoch', joined the voices that expressed their condolences for Toriyama's death.

Oda said Toriyama's death has come too soon and leaves “a big void.”

“It taught us that manga makes many things possible and made us dream of being able to go to their universes. It was like seeing a hero who was ahead of the rest.”