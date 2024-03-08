Akira Toriyama, creator of the 'Dragon Ball' saga, died one of the most popular anime in Mexico and Latin America. He was 68 years old and this afternoon his death was announced in several news portals, which occurred due to a subdural hematoma.

Several generations have enjoyed from its first installment to the next premiere of 'Dragon Ball Daima', and have followed with excitement the adventures of 'Goku' and company. Now the anime world is in mourning, after the death of Akira Toriyama.

Through a statement, Dragon Ball mentions in 'X' that Akira Toriyoma's death occurred in full production of this new anime and that his funeral was held in complete privacy, only family and closest friends attended, as he would have requested it.

“We hope that the unique world created by Akira Toriyama will continue to be loved by everyone for a long time. We inform you of this sad news, with gratitude for your kindness during your life,” the statement also mentions.

Akira Toriyama He was also behind the production and realization of other works, including 'Dr. Slump' and 'Sandland', which can be enjoyed very soon in a video game.

Akira Toriyama succeeded as a character designer for several popular video games such as the Dragon Quest saga, Chrono Trigger and Blue Dragon, and he was considered one of the most innovative artists who changed the history of manga.

Rest in peace Akira Toriyama.

