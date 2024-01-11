Yes ok Dragon Ball Super is presented as a direct continuation of Dragon Ball Z, with Akira Toriyama, creator of the manga, as one of those responsible for the story, there is one element in particular that has not been so well received in this new anime, and it is the action sequences. Thus, the mangaka has revealed what the difference is between these two works.

In an interview during the premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Super HeroToriyama was questioned about the fights we saw in Dragon Ball Super and in the movie Dragon Ball Super: Brolywhich did not reach the narrative level of what we saw in Dragon Ball Z. In this way, the author revealed that this is no longer in his control, but that a specialized team takes the reins in this section.

While Toriyama is still responsible for the story, When it's time for an action scene, let the animation team take over. This means that he only writes what will happen in a scene, and it falls to the animators at Toei Animation to bring these sequences to life in a way that is attractive, but that lacks what makes the fights special. Dragon Ball Z.

Although this is true in the anime, in the manga we see a different story. Thanks to the close relationship between Toyotaro and Toriyama, The creator of the series has greater freedom when planning a certain action sequence, something that the mangaka of Dragon Ball Super comes true in a very well done way. In this way, it will be interesting to see the direction it will take Dragon Ball DAIMAwhether we see a visual spectacle, or fights with narrative approaches.

On related topics, this is what a modern Dragon Ball live action would look like. Likewise, this is what the characters from The Lord of the Rings would look like in this anime.

Editor's Note:

Without a doubt, there is a marked difference between the fights in Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super. However, both continue to use techniques focused on extending the duration. While there are differences, there are also several very marked similarities.

Via: Screenrant