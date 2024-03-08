The world of manga and anime was in mourning after the news of the death of Akira Toriyama, the creative genius behind 'Dragon Ball'. This famous Japanese mangaka died on March 1 and left an indelible legacy in the hearts of millions of fans. His great talent for weaving fascinating stories, combined with iconic characters and imaginary worlds, transformed entertainment.

Akira Toriyama Not only was it a pillar in the spread of manga and anime outside of Japan, but it also inspired generations of artists and creatives in various fields. 'Dragon Ball', His most recognized work transcended borders and became a cultural phenomenon. He marked the childhood and youth of many around the world. His influence extends beyond entertainment, even reaching fashion, art and literature.

YOU CAN SEE: Akira Toriyama, the genius creator of 'Dragon Ball', dies at 68

Akira Toriyama, the legend of the mangaka

Born in Nagoya, Japan, in 1955. Akira Toriyama He rose to fame in the 1980s with the creation of 'Dragon Ball'. This manga, which was later adapted into a successful anime series, chronicles the adventures of Goku, a warrior with a pure heart and incomparable strength. The series, known for its intense battles, charismatic characters, profound messages of friendship and perseverance, became a fundamental pillar of global pop culture.

Who was Akira Toriyama, creator of 'Dragon Ball'?

Beyond 'Dragon Ball'Akira Toriyama was an innovator who worked on a wide range of projects, from manga and video games to character design for the franchise 'Dragon Quest'. His unique artistic style, characterized by clean lines, expressive designs and a quirky sense of humor, became his hallmark.

Toriyama is a discreet man and preferred to keep his personal life completely private. However, it is known that he married Yoshimi Kato, who is better known by her stage name Nachi Mikami. She was also a mangaka and created some short works before deciding to retire from the medium to dedicate herself to her marriage.

YOU CAN SEE: Disney+ and Star+ will merge into a single platform and the exact date has been revealed

Nachi Mikami, Jackie Chan and Akira Toriyama. Photo: Diffusion

What were Akira Toriyama's jobs?

In addition to 'Dragon Ball', Akira Toriyama created other successful mangas such as 'Dr. Slump', a comedy about a robot girl and her creator. He also collaborated on the design of characters for video games and left his mark on iconic titles such as 'Chrono Trigger' and 'Blue Dragon'. Here are some of the mangaka's many comics:

'Dragon Ball'

'Dr. Slump'

'Kosuke & Rikimaru'

'Go! Go! Ackman'

'Sand Land'

'Pink Mizu Dorobo Ame Dorobo'

'Dr. Slump'. Photo: diffusion

What awards did Akira Toriyama win?

Throughout his career, Toriyama received numerous awards, including the Shogakukan Manga Award in 1981 for 'Dr. Slump' and a place in the American magazine 'Wizard' Hall of Fame as one of the most influential creators in the world of comics. In 2011, he won the award for Best Living Manga Author at the XVII Salón del Manga awards, held in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

What was Akira Toriyama's posthumous work?

Before his departure, Toriyama was involved in overseeing new projects 'Dragon Ball', which ensured that his creative vision remained true in future adaptations. His influence endures through his work, which continues to be a benchmark for creativity and innovation.

#Akira #Toriyama #creator #39Dragon #Ball39 #milestones #famous #mangaka #mark