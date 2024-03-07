Today there is quite sad news for the world of manga and anime, as the death of the creator of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyamawho was currently excited to continue working on his manga Super. Unfortunately he fell due to illness last March 1st, and that until the 7th of the same month it was reported through a statement on the franchise's official social networks, he was 68 years old when it happened.

Here you can read it:

Dear friends and partners, We are deeply saddened to inform you that the manga's creator Akira Toriyama passed away in March. It is due to an acute subdural hematoma. He was 68 years old. We deeply regret that he still had several works in full creation with great enthusiasm. Plus, I would have a lot more things to accomplish. However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world. Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for more than 45 years. We hope that the unique world that Akira Toriyama created will continue to be loved by everyone for a long time. We inform you of this sad news, thanking you for your kindness during his life. The funeral was already celebrated with his family and very few relatives. Following his wishes for peace of mind, we respectfully inform you that we will not accept flowers, condolence gifts, visits, offerings and others. Likewise, we ask that you refrain from conducting interviews with his family. The future plan for the memorial meeting is undecided; We will notify you when it is confirmed. We deeply appreciate your understanding and support as always.

Without a doubt, the biggest loss in the world of anime and manga in many years. Since it was the inspiration for many works in the medium, such as One Piece, Naruto, My Hero Academia and many more that have become popular.

RIP sir Akira Toriyama.

Via: DB statement official site

Editor's note: This type of sad news comes out of nowhere, and it will mean a lot to those who are big fans of this work, since the man was still working hard on his project. It's going to be a difficult time, not only for the industry, but for his family, friends and even apprentices like Toyotaro.