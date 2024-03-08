He died at the age of 68, due to a subdural hematoma, Akira Toriyama, the creator of the popular Dragon Ball manga series. The disappearance dates back to March 1st, but the news was only released today on social media by the publishing house and its production studio.

Dragon Ball was launched in 1984, achieving worldwide success by generating a series of anime, animated films, soundtracks, video games and other merchandising-related content. Its volumes have sold more than 260 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-known manga ever. «It is with deep regret that we announce his passing. We know that he still had several works in the production phase with his usual great enthusiasm »reads a statement on the website of the publisher, Shueisha.

Born in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, Toriyama made his debut in 1978, gaining popularity after the release of his manga “Dr. Slump”, serialized in the weekly Shukan Shonen Jump in 1980 and for which he won the Shōgakukan Award, one of most prestigious in the country, for the best shōnen manga, a category of manga aimed mainly at a male audience.