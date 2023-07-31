Dragon Ball GTthe non-canonical sequel to Dragon Ball Zdid not achieve the same popularity as its predecessors, dragonball and Dragon Ball Z. However, within this series came a milestone that left a lasting mark on the franchise: Goku’s transformation into Super Saiyan level 4. Designed by Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru, this evolution of the iconic character has always generated curiosity among fans, who wondered what he would have been like if he himself Akira Toriyama I would have drawn it.

The Serie Dragon Ball GT It originally aired between 1996 and 1997, and while it had a fan base, many fans felt it didn’t live up to the expectations that had been set by its predecessors. One of the most common criticisms was the lack of direct involvement of Akira Toriyama in the creation of history, since Dragon Ball GT was conceived mainly by the Toei Animation studio, without being based on the original manga by Toriyama.

However, one aspect that stood out in this series was Goku’s transformation into Super Saiyan level 4. Combining elements of Saiyan transformation with a more primitive, simian appearance, this form was impressive to many fans. The design of the super saiyan 4 It was done by the talented character designer Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru, who managed to give Goku an imposing and powerful look.

The question that lingered on fans’ minds was what this transformation would have looked like if Akira Toriyama I would have been directly involved. The surprise came when the teacher himself Toriyama shared a sketch of Goku super saiyan 4 on the internet, thus dispelling doubts about his vision for this iconic shape.

Despite Dragon Ball GT did not reach the same level of popularity as the previous series, it left an important legacy in the saga thanks to the incorporation of the Super Saiyan level 4. This transformation, designed by Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru, captured the imagination of fans and became even more special when Akira Toriyama himself shared his vision through a sketch online. So, Dragon Ball GT contributed to the evolution of the franchise and showed that, even outside of the official canon, it could deliver unforgettable moments.

Via: nintenderos

Editor’s note: I thought it was going to be radically different but hey, I guess Toriyama had to adjust to what was done without him.