Akira Toriyama, author of Dragon Ball Zhe commented in an interview What do you think about the new battles in the latest animations of Dragon Ball Super.

And things have changed at a generational level, currentlythe visual issue in series is something quite important and perhaps even this type of consideration surpasses concern for other aspectssuch as the story and the characterization of the characters.

The author of Dragon Ball Z He emphasized the differences between the original and current battles. Definitely, the confrontations these days are incredible on a visual level. The elegance of the movements and the dynamics in the color palettes are not reproachable, however, detail is lost in the narrative depth of the battles themselves.

According to the author, now the fights are simpler –on a narrative level– and They are not sophisticated enough in their script. It's as if they were reduced to just being “fights.”

And you do you think? Do you think that battles are on the decline?

