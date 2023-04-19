Today manga authors are more recognized worldwide, that’s why names like Eichiro Oda (One Piece), Masashi Kishimoto (Naruto), Yoshihiro Togashi (Hunter X Hunter), among others, are praised by fans. However, the most famous within the industry is Akira Toriyamawho is primarily responsible for the concept of dragonball.

Although his work is still in circulation with the saga of Superthe author currently does not continue drawing anything of it, that is done by who will be his imminent successor, toyotaro. And that is not due to lack of courage, or that ideas no longer arise, but rather something simpler but that is of great significance for the creator of Goku.

As mentioned in the media, Toriyama He stopped drawing the work because he lost his signature pencil holder, which was made of wood and has sentimental value. In fact, he has reported that she has been with him since he was 14 years old until some volumes of Dragon Ball Super. Unfortunately he lost it in the production of sandland.

Akira Toriyama has used the same pen for 51 years! He bought this pen holder when he was 14 years old, and has used it to ink every manga he’s ever drawn, including DBZ. But because his office is so messy, he often has to search for it before working. #DragonBallCultureDaily pic.twitter.com/djplflPYpQ — Derek Padula (@derekpadula) November 11, 2020

Here is the description of how the pencil holder was lost, his own comment Toriyama:

Sand Land ended up scanning the inked paper manuscript into a computer and using software to apply solid colors to my own tones. I probably hardly slept… After finishing all the episodes, I lost my beloved wooden pencil holder that I had been using since before my debut. It was a pencil holder that had become familiar to my hand for a long time, being carved and worn down with a knife and sandpaper… I bought a new pencil holder and tried using it one way or another, but it just didn’t feel right. Since then, I’ve used it as an excuse to hardly draw manga.

Remember that Sand Land opens this year in Japan.

Editor’s note: It may be that when we lose something that is valuable we don’t feel like doing anything, that’s how I understand the creator of Dragon Ball. We’ll see how his most recent production turns out.