Although Akira Toriyama, the creator of dragon ball, died on March 1, the news of his death was not until the 7th of that month. This shocked fans, and tributes are appearing everywhere including Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

Yes, some players have taken advantage of this video game to gather online and pay tribute to one of the most recognized and influential mangaka of all time, who redefined shounen stories forever.

So those who enjoyed the works of Akira Toriyama over the years, and who have their respective copy of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, decided to meet to raise their hands to heaven.

Yes, in the same way that in the manga and anime people gave their energy to Goku to form a Genki-dama.

This is happening in all versions of the game and is what can be seen in the published images.

These come from social networks, especially Twitter, as well as Reddit. There is no shortage of videos either. It is a simple and at the same time emotional way to pay tribute to Akira Toriyama with Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

One of the great advantages of this video game is that it is available on multiple platforms. It has also sold millions of copies, so it is in the collection of many gamers. That makes it easier to take advantage of it.

The DragonBall Community united as one, continuing to pay tribute to Toriyama via a Xenoverse 2 takeover where everyone stops playing & simply does the Spirit Bomb pose to send blessings to the icon himself. May I RIP🥲🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/NSZwBWjW8y — Masked_saiyan101 (@DbsContents) March 8, 2024

But it was not only because of the death of Akira Toriyama that this tribute began with Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. It was actually after Dimps, the studio in charge of developing the game, shared a message of condolences towards this mangaka.

His death not only impacted the world of manga and anime, as well as the fans of these entertainment media, but also video games, where his work has a very large presence.

