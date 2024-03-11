













Akira Toriyama is honored in several countries with fans raising their hands for a Genkidama









The fans of dragon ball were taken by surprise when it was announced that Akira Toriyama He had died on March 1, 2024. Many were saddened by such a situation and looked for some way, each from their respective trenches, to pay tribute to this iconic mangaka.

During the weekend of March 9 and 10, in various parts of Latin America, fans gathered to pay a well-deserved tribute to Akira Toriyama. The dynamic was simple and it was just about getting together in a public spot and then raising your hands to give him his energy, as if Goku were doing a Genkidama.

More than 30,000 Dragon Ball fans report to the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, Argentina 🇦🇷 to perform a genkidama and send their ki to the sky in honor of Akira Toriyama 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4IaARRKiPA — Dragon Ball Super (@DBS_MX2015) March 10, 2024

The famous obelisk in Argentina was a gathering point for thousands of people to gather to remember the author of Dragon Ball, Dr. Slumo, Kajika and also Sand Land. In Mexico, fans also gathered and the detail to show their love for this famous author was very special.

Now we just have to wait for some kind of official event that commemorates the life of a creative who took comics from Japan to other parts of the world and became a kind of hobby for both children and adults.

And they forget about Akira Toriyama at the Oscars

Although the death of the author of Dragon Ball was something that touched the hearts of anime fans around the world, especially in Latin America, the reality is that it seems that the members of the Academy of Arts and Sciences left at night, because during the “In Memoriam” section they did not dedicate a single mention to Akira Toriyama.

Let's not lose sight of the fact that Dragon Ball is part of popular culture in the world and it is a work that has reached various corners of the world, the United States being one of them. Yes, it would have been nice to have a specific mention of Akira Toriyama during the presentation. At least we can say that Godzilla Minus 1 took the award for best special effects.

What did you think they forgot about Dragon Ball at the Academy Awards? Do you think he deserved the recognition? Don't forget to follow the conversation on our Discord and also our news in Google

