dragon ball It is an anime and manga full of characters of all kinds. In this way, many have their favorites and those they can’t stand. This is a feeling that not only fans have, but that Akira Toriyama himself, creator of this work, has. Thus, the famous mangaka revealed which Dragon Ball character he hates.

In an interview for the book Dragon Ball Daizenshuu 2, which was originally published in 1995, Toriyama was asked about his favorite characters in Dragon Ball. It was here where the mangaka revealed that Demon King Piccolo is his favorite villain, while Vegeta was not to his likingalthough he recognizes its usefulness when telling entertaining stories.

These statements have led fans to think that this indifference to the Prince of the Saiyans is the main reason why Vegeta is unable to surpass Goku. However, it is also quite notable that this character, despite not being completely to Toriyama’s liking, has had an important role in each of the sagas since its appearancewhile Piccolo’s importance has decreased over time.

At least that’s how things were with Dragon Ball Z. Since then, Toriyama may have changed his mind, as Both Piccolo and Vegeta have had a significant involvement in Dragon Ball Super. Not only has the Saiyan Prince obtained Ultra Ego during his fight against Granolah, but Piccolo achieved a new power in Dragon Ball Super: Super hero.

With the Super Hero arc about to come to an end in the mangawe can only wait to see what will happen with Vegeta and Piccolo in Dragon Ball Super. On related topics, the Dragon Ball Super manga is still ongoing. Likewise, the model shows us her Broly cosplay.

Editor’s Note:

Vegeta is one of the most loved characters in the community, and this is due to his character development. In this way, it seems strange that Toriyama is not a fan of the Prince of the Saiyans, when everything seems to indicate that this is not the case. Maybe it’s a complicated relationship that needs space to flourish.

Via: Kanzenshuu.