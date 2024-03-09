The death of Akira Toriyama he took the whole world by surprise and, given the economic relevance of his works, generated a strong emotional wave, which reverberated everywhere. There was no shortage of displays of affection from the online community of several video games, in particular Final Fantasy 14 and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 which saw players gather to pay honor to the late mangaka.

In Final Fantasy 14, players from different worlds gathered in Ul'dah, the home of the Pugilist guild, to pay homage to him with bonfires and themed cosplay. There were also gods bar of who played the music from the anime.

In Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, however, the players gathered together and raised their arms to the sky, as if they were giving their energy to create a Genkidama Spherewriting their condolence messages in chat.

In short, gamers were particularly struck by the death of Toriyama, whose influence in many video games is undeniable and who certainly contributed to forming part of their imagination.