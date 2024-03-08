He died on March 1stthe famous mangaka who gave birth to Dragon Ball and Aralepushed many to approach Japanese comics, forever changing the world of animation and comics storytelling: Akira Toriyamaa monument to Japanese artistic and communicative ability leaves us at not even 70 years old, he was 68.

The causes of death they seem to be attributed to a subdural hematoma on the head, unexpected and sudden. His legacy is immense: his reinterpretation of the famous legendary character, Son Goku and the narrative universe he built upon it through comics, anime and films it has no equal, especially considering the era in which it was proposed to the public, the latter undoubtedly immature compared to modern times.

Akira Toriyama was born in Nagoya in 1955of humble origins, has always cultivated a passion for drawing since he was a child. Dragon Ballundoubtedly his magnum opus, it has sold over 260 million copies worldwidefor this reason his disappearance could be considered a international mourning. The reasons why his staff and family chose to declare the artist's death only today remain unknown, while the Maestro's actual passing seems to have occurred on March 1, 2024, or eight days ago.