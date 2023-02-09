Dragon Ball Z is one of the series anime most popular, so much so that it has video games, adaptations and other curious facts. We already told you once what the Z means at the end of the title. This time there is a detail that has to do with the logo.

It is worth emphasizing that Akira Toriyama He was always involved in the production of the anime of Dragon Ball Z and not only did he support details of the work that were just going to appear in the manga, he also got to work with the logo.

The title in Toriyama’s manga was flat, simple, unpretentious, always two shades of blue. In short, he didn’t make balls and it was always like that until volume 42 arrived when he said goodbye to “Dragon World”.

Now, the anime was another song, because at first it was going to be a 2, then Z, because it was going to be the end because, well, it is the last letter of the alphabet or even something like “definitive”. But how to change that aspect when entering a new decade?

The letters in blue and red that were in the anime, became yellow and red, with the sphere of a star in the letter O and just the name in English, because the katakana to read it with Japanese phonetics. Of course, there was always a smiling blue dragon in the title. The Z in red, always occupied an important space in the design.

The designs that never saw the light of day had a simpler typography, not very purposeful. Only the position was attractive. They didn’t stay for a reason.

The design of the Dragon Ball Super logo respected Z a lot

Akira Toriyama did not say goodbye to “Dragon World” and gave us more stories that started with movies, became an anime and also jumped to the manga, which is where this story continues.

Continuing with the design theme, Dragon Ball Super respects the Z design a lot, even the only thing that changes is the Z and puts the kanji for “Chou” which means super and has a flash in the ideogram. However, the colors are there, as always, they do not seek to propose something else.

We could say that this is because it is a story that happens precisely within a rest period in Dragon Ball Z. What do you think of this story? Do you like the new designs?

