The creator of the popular 'Dragon Ball' comics and anime, the Japanese Akira Toriyama, died at the age of 68, his editor announced to the AFP news agency on Friday. Publisher Shueisha said in a statement that they were “deeply saddened by the sudden news of his death.” The cartoonist captivated children and adults alike around the world with the famous anime that had Goku as the protagonist.

Next, we will share the statement published by the official Dragon Ball account on Twitter (x) announcing the sensitive death of Toriyama on Friday, March 1, 2024, being officially announced this Thursday, the 7th.

We are deeply saddened to inform you that the manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1. It is due to an acute subdural hematoma. He was 68 years old.

We deeply regret that he still had several works in full creation with great enthusiasm. Plus, I would have a lot more things to accomplish. However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world.

Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for more than 45 years. We hope that the unique world that Akira Toriyama created will continue to be loved by everyone for a long time. We inform you of this sad news, thanking you for your kindness during his life.

The funeral was already celebrated with his family and very few relatives. Following his wishes for peace of mind, we respectfully inform you that we will not accept flowers, condolence gifts, visits, offerings and others. Likewise, we ask that you refrain from conducting interviews with his family.

The future plan for the memorial meeting is undecided; We will notify you when it is confirmed. We deeply appreciate your understanding and support as always.”

In said statement they assured that the funeral had already taken place, and that all of his closest family was present, as was his wish. “The funeral was celebrated with his family and very few relatives. Following your wishes for peace of mind, we respectfully inform you that we will not accept flowers or condolence gifts.”. They also thanked their fans from all over the world who accompanied them for 40 years.

What did Akira Toriyama die from?

According to the statement, Akira Toriyama, the famous creator of the most important anime of all time, 'Dragon Ball', lost his life on Friday, March 1, due to an acute subdural hematoma, which resulted from severe head trauma. It is important to mention that subdural hematoma is one of the most lethal in a person.

#Akira #Toriyama #creator #39Dragon #Ball39 #dies