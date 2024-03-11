













On March 8, the unfortunate death of Akira Toriyamacreator of Dragon ball. Although it was very surprising, over time information arrived that his health had not been the best for a long time. Even the mangaka himself felt this way, according to a statement that has just been made public.

Akira Toriyama was to receive an award for his successful career at the Tokyo Anime Award Festival. This event was held from March 8 to 11, but unfortunately the creator of Goku and company could not be present. Even so, It was revealed that he prepared a speech in advance, since he was told about the award in December 2023.

In this speech he said that he did not feel worthy of this award because throughout his life he did not watch much anime. He even confessed that when dragon ball went to this format, did not see it in its entirety. But he was still very honored to receive the award and celebrated the work of those in this industry.

Source: Toei Animation

At the end of his message, Akira Toriyama mentions that Dragon Ball Daima It was going to be an anime where he would not have any participation. However, as he was designing and creating moments in the story, he delved deeply into the creation of this animation.

He eventually closed by saying he didn't know how much longer he could continue working due to health issues. For this reason, he asked his fans to continue their support while he continued with new projects. Unfortunately Dragon Ball Daima It will be the last news that he left us.

Why did Akira Toriyama die?

When the statement about Akira Toriyama's death was shared, he also spoke about the reason for his death. The mangaka lost his life due to an acute subdural hematoma. This is a collection of blood between the brain and its covering. This usually happens after a very strong blow to the head.

In addition to this, one of the scriptwriters of Dragon Ball Daima commented that The mangaka had been fighting an unknown illness since 2023. This led him to be hospitalized for 100 days last year. His deteriorating state of health probably had something to do with the accident that led to his death. May this great artist rest in peace.

