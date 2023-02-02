For the season Souls at the Cinema of this 2023, Nexo Digital And Dynit announce the return to Italian cinemas of AKIRAthe animated masterpiece by Katsuhiro Otomothirty-five years after its first theatrical release.

The film, remastered in 4K, will be broadcast over two days for a double special event: the March 14th in the original language with subtitles and the March 15th with Italian dubbing. Below we can see the new trailer and read more details in the press release issued by the distributor.

35 YEARS AFTER ITS FIRST RELEASE, THE LARGEST JAPANESE ANIMATED FILM EVER MADE IS BACK IN AKIRA 35th THE SPECIAL EVENT AT THE CINEMA

Two days to celebrate the greatest Japanese animated film: on March 14th in the original language (with Italian subtitles) and on March 15th dubbed in Italian (dubbing faithful to the original), in the new 4k format!

“AKIRA is the ultimate cult anime”

EMPIRE

Back to the cinema, 35 years after its first release in theaters, AKIRA by Katsuhiro Ôtomo, the film which grossed over 50 million euros between theatrical reruns and home-video sales, conquering the Japanese public and revolutionizing the perception of anime throughout the Western world.

Unanimously considered a masterpiece and posted by Empire Magazine among the 100 best foreign language films in the history of cinema, AKIRA is directed by one of the undisputed masters of Japanese animation and comics. Katsuhiro Ôtomo’s numerous collaborations and productions include, among others, “Steamboy”, with which he participated out of competition at the 2004 Venice Film Festival, and the screenplay for the film “Metropolis” by Rintaro (taken from the manga by Osamu Tezuka).

The appointment for Italian fans is set for March 14 (screenings in the original language with Italian subtitles) and March 15 (screenings in the Italian dubbed version)when the Season of Anime at the Cinema, an exclusive project by Nexo Digital distributed in collaboration with Dynit, will bring to theaters AKIRA in 4K format and for the first time also in the original language (cinema list soon on nexodigital.it). In 2013 the celebrations of Akira’s 25th anniversary, again organized by Nexo Digital and Dynit, had gathered over 20,000 spectators in a single day, with widespread sold outs in all the Italian cinemas that had programmed the film.

Released in theaters for the first time in 1988 and inspired by the manga now in its 100th reprint of its first volume, Akira is set in 2019, in an era in which the great metropolises have been wiped out after the Third World War. Tokyo is the scene of clashes between biker gangs, among which the gang of young Kaneda and Tetsuo stands out. Meanwhile, the secret police are trying to put a stop to the threat in order to continue the development of the highly secret Akira project…

The Season of Anime at the Cinema is an exclusive project by Nexo Digital distributed in collaboration with Dynit and with the support of the media partners MYmovies.it, Lucca Comics & Games and VVVVID.

#AKIRA35

Staff

Director: Katsuhiro Otomo

Screenplay: Katsuhiro Ôtomo, Izô Hashimoto

Producers: Ryohei Suzuki, Shunzo Kato

Executive Producers: Sawako Noma, Shigeru Watanabe

Character Design: Takashi Nakamura

Animation Director: Hiroaki Sato, Takashi Nakamura, Yoshio Takeuchi

Art Director: Toshiharu Mizutani

Editing: Takeshi Seyama

Director of Photography: Katsuji Misawa

Music: Shoji Yamashiro

Animation Production: Tokyo Movie Shinsha

A Production: Akira Committee Company Ltd, Bandai Co., Ltd., Hakuhodo Inc., Kodansha, Mainichi Broadcasting System, Sumitomo Corporation, TOHO, Tokyo Movie Shinsha

© 1988 MUSHROOM/AKIRA COMMITTEE. All rights reserved.

Ed. Italian edited by Dynit Srl