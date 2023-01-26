Big news from Toyota. There, Akio Toyoda has announced that he is stepping down as chairman of the Toyota group. His place at the top will be taken over from April by the current Lexus boss of Toyota Gazoo Racing, Koji Sato. Toyoda remains involved with the brand that his grandfather founded; he becomes chairman of the board of directors.

In 2000, Akio Toyoda entered the top of the Japanese car brand. Nine years later he was promoted to the highest boss. You may know about him that he is quite a racing fanatic. For example, at the age of 63 he participated in the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring under the pseudonym ‘Morizo’. The team he was part of at the time drove a GR Supra to third place in its class.

So now it’s time for Koji Sato (in the middle of photo 2 above) to determine the course of Toyota. He has been with the brand since 1992. The fact that he comes directly from Gazoo Racing should make enthusiasts happy. Perhaps Toyota’s racing branch will gain even more importance within the brand. Or maybe we will see a return of Toyota to F1? We’re just saying something.