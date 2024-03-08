CSKA goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev updated two RPL records in the match with “Wings”

CSKA Moscow goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev updated two Russian Premier League (RPL) records. Statistics are available at website teams.

In the 20th round match against Krylia Sovetov Samara, the footballer played his 250th clean sheet in the RPL in his career. The 37-year-old captain of CSKA is the leader in this indicator. In second place is Sergei Ryzhikov, who has 134 clean sheets. In addition, Akinfeev saved the 19th penalty in the Russian championships, updating the tournament record for this indicator.

The meeting between CSKA and Krylia Sovetov took place earlier on March 8. It ended with a score of 2:0 in favor of the army team.

Akinfeev is a bronze medalist at the 2008 European Championship as part of the Russian national team. Together with CSKA, he won the Russian Championship six times, the national Cup and Super Cup seven times. In addition, as part of the army team, Akinfeev won the UEFA Cup.