The goalkeeper of CSKA Moscow in the match with Samara “Wings of the Soviets” updated two records of the Russian Premier League (RPL). The meeting took place on March 8 as part of the 20th round of the Russian Football Championship in Samara.

The game ended with a score of 2:0 in favor of CSKA. Moscow club defender Willian Rocha scored a double.

Akinfeev kept a clean sheet in the match against Krylia Sovetov, and at the end he saved a penalty.

For the goalkeeper, this meeting was the 250th clean sheet for his participation in the RPL. Akinfeev also saved his 19th penalty, thereby updating the Russian Championship record.

In the RPL standings, CSKA is in fourth place with 32 points. “Wings of the Soviets” are in eighth place with 29 points, clarifies “Gazeta.Ru”.

In August last year, the bureau of the executive committee of the Russian Football Union (RFU) approved the list of the best football players based on the results of the 2022/2023 season. Akinfeev, Ilya Lantarev and Ilya Pomazkin were named the best goalkeepers. Among the defenders, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Sergei Volkov, Rodrigao and Barbosa Moises were noted. The best forwards were Alexander Sobolev, Fedor Chalova, John Cordobu.

Akinfeev has been playing football since the age of 16 (since 2002), when he became a player in the PFC CSKA double team of the Russian youth and youth teams. A year later, the footballer joined the main team. Since 2004, Akinfeev began performing in the Russian national team. He became one of the youngest goalkeepers in the history of the national team.

During his career, Akinfeev became the champion of the Russian Premier League six times and a seven-time winner of the Russian Cup. As a member of the Russian national team, he won bronze at the European Football Championship in 2008. Akinfeev several times became the best player in the Russian Premier League, the best Russian goalkeeper, and also the best goalkeeper in Europe.