The goalkeeper and captain of CSKA Moscow Igor Akinfeev spoke about the musical preferences of Russians who consume alcoholic beverages. He told about this in the “Clubmates” section, which appears on CSKA TV in Youtube…

Answering the question about who hates the Hands Up! Group, the athlete admitted that he did not know such people. “I haven’t met such people at all. If only our operator Fedor, who listens to Metallica, Rammstein and everything else, is heavy. To be honest, I would have killed him for this music. But to each his own, as they say, “- said Akinfeev.

According to him, this group differs from others in that “any person who gets a drop of alcohol in his blood begins to ask to put” Hands Up! “”. “Not even in karaoke, but simply. Everyone is dancing, everyone is singing, you know all the words and do not tell that no one knows anything, ”the footballer added.

Akinfeev and the leader of “Hands Up!” Sergey Zhukov are old friends. The footballer attends concerts of the musician and took part in the recording of the band’s song “My friend”. In 2019, the goalkeeper, together with his wife Ekaterina, starred in the new video “Hands Up!” The video was filmed for the song “She kisses me.”

34-year-old Akinfeev made his debut in the Russian national team in 2003. The goalkeeper played 110 matches for the national team, conceding 95 goals. The goalkeeper has a bronze medal at Euro 2008. On October 1, 2018, Akinfeev announced his retirement in the national team.