The goalkeeper of Moscow CSKA Igor Akinfeev and his wife Ekaterina Gerun had their third child. This is reported in Twitter army men.

The couple had a daughter. CSKA congratulated Akinfeev and Gerun and said that the footballer’s wife and her newborn girl are doing well.

The wedding of Igor and Catherine became known in the summer of 2014. The couple are raising a son, Daniel, and a daughter, Evangeline.

On February 25, information appeared that Akinfeev was diagnosed with a coronavirus. For this reason, the goalkeeper missed the match of the 20th round of the Russian Premier League against Lokomotiv (0: 2). Instead of Akinfeev, Ilya Pomazun, who had returned from lease from the Yekaterinburg Ural, stood at the team’s goal.

Akinfeev has been playing for CSKA since 2002. The goalkeeper is a six-time champion of Russia, a six-time winner of the Russian National Cup, a seven-time Super Cup winner, a UEFA Cup winner. Akinfeev also has 111 appearances for the Russian national team. He became the bronze medalist of the European Championship in 2008.