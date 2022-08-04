European football players watch their appearance and have a habit of entering the field only after carefully putting themselves in order. This was announced on August 4 by the captain of the CSKA football club Igor Akinfeev.

According to him, the players, for example, the Icelandic team, who were at the games in Russia, make themselves fashionable hairstyles using gel and wax to look beautiful in public.

“I think if you take the European approach of football people, then there, in fact, everyone does their hair, preens. This I noticed. But in the Russian soul there is practically no such thing, ”Akinfeeva quotes “Sport-Express”.

Akinfeev has been playing for CSKA since 2003. During this time, he played 704 matches in all competitions, conceded 632 goals and played 300 clean sheets. The 36-year-old goalkeeper’s current contract expires at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The day before, the ex-player of the Russian national football team commented on the words of the Krasnodar goalkeeper Matvey Safonov, who said that he did not consider Akinfeev the best goalkeeper in Russia and that his own training was at a higher level than that of his colleague. The CSKA goalkeeper said that he reacted to such words without offense.

At the same time, it was reported that Akinfeev repeated the record for the number of seasons in the Russian football championships. It was noted that having entered the field on July 16 in a match with Ural, the goalkeeper took part in the 20th draw of the tournament.