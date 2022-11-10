The latest deliveries of StarOcean They not only gave continuity to the action RPG game of Square Enixalso showed us a little more of those special designs that makes akiman.

The same and this name does not ring a bell, but behind this pseudonym we have one of the greatest illustrators who have worked on video games. Some of the games where he has participated are Street Fighter II, Darkstalkers, Street Fighter Alpha and much more.

Among his most recent works we have the character design of three Star Ocean games and the result is outstanding. To celebrate the latest installment in the aforementioned series, we had the opportunity to chat with Akiman about his work.

What is the inspiration behind the creation of the Star Ocean characters?

For the fantasy element within Star Ocean, Akiman told us that he watches a lot of movies of the same genre. The same thing happens with video games. For example, consume the Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones. On the gaming side, he plays Dragon Quest, the Y’s series.

On the other hand, Akiman considers that this Square Enix series combines science fiction with fantasy. Hence he considers every possible detail when it comes to creating characters.

We also recommend: Review: Star Ocean: The Divine Force- the curious installment of amazing Sci-Fi landscapes with medieval overtones

There are challenges everywhere

We asked Akiman the traditional question of what has been his biggest challenge to date. Instead of answering us with a Japanese title from Capcom or Square Enix, he answered us with a very curious project: the predecessor of Red Dead Redemption that is known as Red Dead Revolver.

Source: Square Enix

That was such a complicated project that it caused him to leave the company that had hired him.

What is Akiman’s favorite character in all of Star Ocean?

You don’t have to be a genius to know that Fiore is one of the most popular characters in Star Ocean, but is she Akiman’s favorite? Well, for him it is in the first places, even that he loves it.

But it does not stop there, there is a mobile game of this series and there is another character that he likes a lot. That’s Welch. If she doesn’t ring a bell and you look for her, you’ll notice that she has a huge hammer.

Source: Square Enix

In other matters, Akiman’s most recent work is this latest installment of Star Ocean and the character creation process is certainly meticulous. When it comes to designing playable characters, there must be a balance.

The first thing that happens is that the client gives him some notes on what the characters would be like and based on that he begins to choose the aesthetics of each one. After that, he goes to the sketches, makes comparisons, then sends it to the client, they approve it and the process is repeated.

To be or not to be an art director?

We also thought to ask akiman if any of the many characters he has made were difficult to render in 3D and the truth is that he does not get into that, he does not even care if the final design is totally different. If he wanted to stay on that topic, well, he would become Art Director and he has bad memories of that position.

Secondly, Would Akiman ever take a job as an art director again? Yes, as long as it was an original IP and it was his designs.

We are very grateful to Square Enix for this very special interview.