The world is slowly starting to breathe again after a long period marked by COVID-19, and although tourism begins to restart and shops and clubs to reopen, for some it may be too late. There are many activities around the world that have had to close the shop in these difficult times, and as I write these lines, the fate of another Japanese arcade is already sealed. This is theAdores Akihabara 2, the latest branded games room Adores remained in the Electric Town, which as officially revealed on its own page Twitter, will officially close this June 30 due to “various circumstances”.

The affiliates Adores Akihabara is Karaoke Adores Akihabara they went out of business last year.

【ご 案 内】

平素 は ご 愛 顧 を 賜 り ま こ と に 有 難 う 御座 い ま す。

当 店 は 諸般 の 事情 に よ り 、 2021 年 6 月 30 日 (水) を も ち ま し て 閉 店 致 し ま す。

長 い 間 の ご 愛 顧 に 心 よ り 御 礼 申 し 上 げ ま す。 pic.twitter.com/G5hNiAfnuT – ア ド ア ー ズ 秋葉原 2 号 店 (@ ad_akiba2) June 14, 2021

The period marked by the new Coronavirus it was terrible for arcades: in April 2020 the legendary arcade room Mikado managed to raise 26 million Yen through crowdfunding to be able to stay afloat, while the SEGA Akihabara GiGO It has been closed.

