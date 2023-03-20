Aki Irie and Tony Valente guests at Comicon 2023 for J-POP Manga

With a live announcement on Instagram J-POP Manga reveals, in collaboration with Comicon, the international guests of the Naples comics fair.

Milan, March 17, 2023 – During a live Instagram, today at lunchtime J-POP Manga announced, in collaboration with Comicon, the international guests who will participate in the Naples comics fair! The Milanese publishing house will bring to the Neapolitan event the beloved mangaka Aki Irie, author of Il Mondo di Ran and Nuvole a Nord-Ovest, and the French cartoonist Tony Valente with a new chapter of Radiant, the Euromanga series that made him famous all over the world. Number 17 of Radiant will be available exclusively at the fair and subsequently on sale in bookshops, comic shops and in all online stores.

And it doesn’t end there! On the occasion of the presence of sensei Aki Irie, together with the highly anticipated volume 6 of Nuvole a Nord-Ovest, a new work will make its debut in Naples Comicon: Tabi, a collection of original stories to experience all the facets of the fantastic worlds of author and get lost in the unmistakable trait of her drawings. Among the stories also a fun unpublished episode of Il Mondo di Ran!

The splendid tables by Aki Irie will also be the protagonists of an exclusive exhibition dedicated to the author within the fair.

Aki Irie and Tony Valente will participate in exclusive copy signings and dedicated events during Comicon, from 28 April to 1 May 2023. Follow the social networks and the publisher’s website to find out the appointments at the fair and the signing session times.