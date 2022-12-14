Publisher Xseed Games and developer Acquire have announced that Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed Director’s Cut will also come in West. It will be released on Nintendo Switch in 2023. On the same day, the PC and PS4 versions will receive the Kati’s Route DLC, which will update them to the latest version.

In Japan Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed Director’s Cut will be released on PS4 and Nintendo Switch on April 20, 2023.

Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed Director’s Cut is a revised and corrected version of the original game. The player will play the role of Nanashi, an otaku turned into a vampire who will have to defend his otaku friends from other vampires. The best strategy to defeat them? Strip them, to expose their skin to sunlight.

The Director’s Cut version will have a new ending, starring the maid Kati, new weapons and new armor.

For more information, read our review of Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed, in which we wrote:

Despite the many objects, supporting characters and fights to face, Akiba’s Trip is a fundamentally empty game, which relies on a bland combat system to justify its voyeuristic side. And so the most interesting and well-finished part of the Acquire title – the reconstruction of Akihabara – ends up overshadowing, giving way to an uninteresting story and a frenzied and poorly reasoned button mashing whose sole purpose is to show the girl’s panties on duty before turning it into ashes: if you like the idea, Akiba’s Trip could be one of your last beaches.