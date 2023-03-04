XSEED Games And Acquire officially announce that title AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed Director’s Cut For Nintendo Switch will debut in the summer of 2023, and that in North America will even be able to count on a physical Limited. According to what the publisher has confirmed to the newspaper Gematsua physical release of the game is not currently planned for Europe.

There Katie’s Routeadditional downloadable content for previous editions of AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed For PS4 And pcwill be released concurrently with the release Switches.

AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed Director’s Cut has been released in Japan since April 20th be on Nintendo Switch what up Playstation 4.

Source: XSEED Games Street Gematsu