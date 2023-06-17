After a few months of waiting, XSEED Games returns to our screens to announce that the western release of AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed Director’s Cut will debut digitally on Nintendo Switch Street eShop fromAugust 1stsold at the price of €29.99.

On the same day, the “Kati’s Route” DLC will be made available for the releases Playstation 4 And PC/Steam of the game, purchasable for the price of €7.99. NIS America will take care of the publication of this additional content on PS4 in Europe, so as to be compatible with the European version.

A physical edition for Switchescall Day One Editionwill be available for purchase in North America through the XSEED Games Store and some select retailers. It will include some bonuses such as a CD and a set of 9 art cards with commemorative illustrations made by various artists.

