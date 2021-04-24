The head coach of Akhmat Grozny, Andrei Talalaev, was angered by the question of the influence of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, on the formation of the club’s roster. It is reported by RIA News…

Such a question was asked to a specialist by one of the journalists at a press conference after the match of the 27th round of the RPL against Ural (1: 1). The coach advised the reporter to keep subjective opinion to himself and sarcastically about the fact that the influence of the leadership of the Chechen Republic suppressed him. Talalaev also noted that he determines the players who enter the field solely on a sports basis.

The meeting with Ural took place on Saturday, April 24th. In the 65th minute, the Grozny team was replaced by midfielder Khalid Kadyrov, who is the nephew of the head of Chechnya.

After 27 rounds, “Akhmat” has 36 points, the team is in tenth place. Talalaev has been heading the club since July last year.