Akhmat drew 1:1 with Krasnodar at the start of the RPL

Krasnodar played to a draw with Grozny’s Akhmat in the opening round of the Russian Premier League (RPL), a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

The meeting took place on Sunday, July 21, at the Akhmat Arena stadium and ended with a score of 1:1. The first goal was scored by Krasnodar midfielder Nikita Krivtsov in the 30th minute. In the 43rd minute, midfielder Vladislav Kamilov equalized the score.

In this round, St. Petersburg’s Zenit won a crushing victory over Samara’s Krylia Sovetov, and Moscow’s Lokomotiv snatched a victory over the championship’s newcomer, Tolyatti’s Akron.

In the next round, Krasnodar will host Dynamo Makhachkala, and Akhmat will play Orenburg away. Both matches will take place on July 28.