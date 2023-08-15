Akhmat announced the dismissal of head coach Tashuev after five defeats

Akhmat announced the dismissal of head coach Sergei Tashuev. The club announced this in its Telegram-channel.

The contract was terminated by agreement of the parties. Under the guidance of a specialist in the 2023/2024 season, the team played six matches in which they suffered five defeats and won one (with a score of 2:1 over Sochi). Tashuev’s post will be temporarily occupied by Isa Baitiev, head of the youth team. This is the first resignation of a coach this season in the Russian Premier League (RPL).

On August 14, Akhmat lost on the road to Paris Nizhny Novgorod with a score of 0:2. At the moment, the club from Grozny is on the 11th line of the RPL standings with three points in the asset.

Tashuev signed a contract with Akhmat in September 2022. In the 2022/2023 season, the team took the fifth final place in the Russian Championship table. The specialist is also known for his work at Anji and Krasnodar.