Kadyrov: Akhmat fighters who participated in the arrest of terrorists will be awarded

The Akhmat fighters who participated in the arrest of terrorists from Crocus City Hall will be presented with state awards. The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, spoke about this in Telegram.

“The commander of the Western Military District, Colonel General Evgeny Nikiforov thanked the AKHMAT fighters and stated that they would be nominated for state awards,” the head of Chechnya wrote.

Earlier it became known that soldiers of the Akhmat-Russia Regiment of the Ministry of Defense stationed in the Bryansk region and ensuring the protection of the state border of Russia with Ukraine took part in the detention of terrorists from Crocus City Hall.

Chechen fighters arrived at the given coordinates to the place where they were searching for terrorists at three o’clock in the morning. They examined the area together with employees of the FSB Special Purpose Center and soldiers of the Leningrad Military District of the Russian Armed Forces. None of the security forces were injured. They coped with the task and detained the suspects alive.

Terrorists opened fire on visitors to Crocus on the evening of March 22.