Kadyrov: Akhmat fighters took part in detaining terrorists

Soldiers of the AKHMAT-RUSSIA Regiment of the Ministry of Defense, stationed in the Bryansk region and ensuring the protection of the state border of Russia with Ukraine, took part in the detention of terrorists from Crocus City Hall. The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, spoke about this in Telegram.

According to him, Chechen fighters arrived at the given coordinates to the place where they were searching for terrorists at three o’clock in the morning. They examined the area together with employees of the FSB Special Purpose Center and soldiers of the Leningrad Military District of the Russian Armed Forces.

It is noted that none of the security forces were injured. They coped with the task and detained the suspects alive.

Earlier, the director of the Federal Security Service, Alexander Bortnikov, reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 people in connection with the terrorist attack in the concert hall.

Terrorists opened fire on visitors to Crocus on the evening of March 22.