RIA Novosti: FPV operators of the Akhmat special forces compete in burning Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment

Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crews of the Akhmat special forces are monitoring the situation in the Sudzhansky district of the Kursk region around the clock, and FPV drone operators are competing in burning equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This is reported by RIA Novosti.

The operator of the UAV of the Aida group of the Akhmat special forces, with the call sign Husky, said that the military is conducting reconnaissance, as well as cutting off approaches and rotations. “Not a minute of peace,” he noted. Husky said that the operational situation in this area is constantly changing, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces “still can’t do anything.”

“Sometimes it seems like they have [ВСУ] there is an order to send yourself to slaughter. Our FPV operators (kamikaze drone operators — note from “Lenta.ru”) They are already holding a competition to see who can burn the most equipment,” said a fighter with the call sign “Eldzhey.”

Earlier, the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apti Alaudinov, reported that “complete disorganization” had begun in the Ukrainian Armed Forces units in the Kursk region. According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters who found themselves in Russian captivity complained of major problems with supplies, food, and water.