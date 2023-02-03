The head of Chechnya Kadyrov: Akhmat fighters occupied a stronghold in the Vesely region in the DPR

Akhmat special forces soldiers, together with the 2nd brigade of the 2nd army corps, continue their offensive in the zone of the special military operation (SVO). about it in his Telegramthe channel said the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov.

“After a series of effective attacks on the enemy, they managed to fix themselves in the area of ​​​​the village of Vesele, recapturing a strategically important stronghold,” he said. We are talking about a settlement located in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Kadyrov added that now the fighters are in a better position than their opponents. They intend to continue moving in this direction. “For this, they are provided with everything necessary, especially considering the numerous trophies that fell into their hands after taking the stronghold,” the head of Chechnya added.

Earlier, Kadyrov said that the military, located in the NVO zone, are practicing the destruction of Abrams and Leopard tanks, which Western countries will transfer to Ukraine. The head of the region noted that foreign weapons are burning very beautifully.