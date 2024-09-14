Akhmat fighter Bely: The Ukrainian Armed Forces have reduced the movement of Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment in the Kursk region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have reduced the movement of military equipment in the Kursk region. This was reported by the operator of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Aida group of the Akhmat special forces with the call sign Bely, reports RIA Novosti.

According to the Akhmat fighter, the reason for the Ukrainian army’s more cautious behavior was the activity of Russian kamikaze drones. Bely explained that as a result of the actions of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) in the Kursk region, a lot of military equipment and personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were destroyed.

The Russian military also spoke about the defeat of one of the most significant targets in the Sudzhansky district of the Kursk region. It was an anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The equipment was quickly destroyed by the FPV crew.