The SVO soldier who died in police custody in Makhachkala in Ukraine was diagnosed with PTSD

A fighter of the Akhmat battalion, who returned from the Russian special military operation (SVO) zone in Ukraine with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), died after being detained in the Makhachkala police department. This was reported by the Baza Telegram channel.

The soldier lost friends and suffered a concussion

Akhmed Dzhabrailov, 48, recently returned from the front and likely suffered from PTSD, his sister said. The soldier lost friends on the front lines and suffered a concussion. During the fighting, he carried the wounded on his back, then returned to the trench and was unable to leave for three days.

During this time, Dzhabrailov was alone and did not eat anything, which led to him becoming very ill. According to his sister, the man was afraid of being captured and was ready to die rather than surrender. In turn, the representative of the Public Monitoring Commission (PMC) Shamil Khadulaev in his Telegram-channel emphasized that the soldier fought with dignity.

PTSD is diagnosed in 20 percent of the military who return from the special operation zone. This was previously stated by Deputy Defense Minister Anna Tsivileva. In her opinion, these soldiers need the help of a psychiatrist and a medical psychologist with medication support.

Akhmat fighter was tortured with a stun gun and beaten

On the day of his death, the man’s condition worsened: when he went outside, he gave orders, talked to himself and repeated that he would not surrender. Neighbors were frightened by this behavior, called his family and law enforcement agencies.

He fought with dignity, was shell-shocked. Came back on leave, and here it is… Shamil Khadulaev representative of the Public Monitoring Commission

On July 9, Dzhabrailov was detained and taken to the police station; some time later, his family was informed that Akhmed had passed away. In the last footage of the soldier while he was alive, police officers were beating him on the back, standing on his feet, and using a stun gun. The man’s relatives do not know whether a criminal case was opened on this incident. According to the forensic examination, the soldier died of suffocation.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan has organized a pre-investigation check

At the end of July, the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Republic of Dagestan organized a preliminary investigation into the video of Dzhabrailov being beaten at the police station in Makhachkala. The head of the press service of the department, Gayana Gariyeva, promised to look into the incident.

What happened and why – this will be sorted out by the Investigative Committee of the Republic. Based on the examinations conducted, among other things. (…) I have no answers to the questions of how, by whom, why and for what purpose the video recordings from the surveillance cameras, attached to the investigation materials, were leaked Gayana Garieva Head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Dagestan

The published footage from the police station shows Dzhabrailov in serious condition, unable to keep his balance and sliding to the floor. At first, two officers remained with him in the cell. The sound was not recorded on the video, but it is clear that the police officers were talking to him about something. They also tried to give the man water to drink.

At 18:11, one of the officers put his knee on the soldier. He resisted – a few seconds later, Akhmed was held by four police officers. Two of them were kneeling on his back, others were hitting Dzhabrailov with a stun gun. By 18:16, the man had stopped showing signs of life. An ambulance was called at 18:07 – at 18:21, the medics entered the office.